Indian Soldier who crossed over to Pakistan found guilty

An Army court recommended nearly three months of imprisonment for Chandu Chavan, 22, who had strayed across the border into Pakistan last September. His family said he had suffered enough at the hands of Pakistani interrogators and that he deserved a chance.



Chandu Babulal Chavan, soldier who crossed LoC into Pakistan hours after india conducted surgical strikes across the border on September 29, 2016

Chavan, a native of Borvihir village in Dhule, was posted with the 37 Rashtriya Rifles at the Line of Control (LoC) when he inadvertently crossed over to Pakistani territory on the night of September 29, 2016.

Chavan was found by Pakistani border forces in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He was released to India four months later, on January 21.

During an inquiry, Chavan pled guilty to the offence and the Army court recommended 89 days of imprisonment, along with the forfeiture of two years' pension. Sources said the quantum of punishment is yet to be approved by appropriate authorities.

After the family received news of Chandu being held captive in Pakistan, his grandmother died due to cardiac arrest. His family members told this paper that Chandu had suffered terribly as well, and that they now intend to appeal against the court order.

According to Army officers, upon his return to India, Chavan seemed 'traumatised and incoherent'.

His grandfather, Chinda Patil, said, "Chandu went through a lot of pain when he was in Pakistani custody, and he should not be put through more injustice. We respect the Army, and earlier, the Defence Minister had helped us get our son back. I just want Chandu to get a second chance to repay the debt to his country; he needs an opportunity to prove himself and serve society. Court martial is too extreme."