Indian student attacked in Poland, survives



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj



New Delhi: An Indian student, who was allegedly brutally assaulted in Poland and was claimed to have died, has survived the attack, according to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj tonight spoke to the Indian ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria regarding the assault on an Indian student in Poznan city whose name was not disclosed.

Swaraj sought a report from the envoy after she was approached by a netizen who informed her about a news item in Polish media regarding the death of an Indian student after being severely beaten up.

"There was an incident of beating. Fortunately, he has survived. We are inquiring into all aspects of the incident," she tweeted.

Bisaria had earlier tweeted, "Prelim enquiry suggests student attacked in Poznan tram on Wed. Thank God, he survived. Getting details."