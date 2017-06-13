E-paper

Indian woman stabbed to death in Kuwait

An Indian woman was severely beaten and stabbed to death in a suburb of Kuwait city, a media report said.

Her husband is missing and a security official said the flatmate of the woman notified the Interior Ministry after finding her body inside the house in Khaitan area, the Arab Times reported. The woman's identity was not revealed.

The body was "lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds and furniture scattered all over the place", police said. Police were trying to trace the husband.

