Indians among eight killed in major bus accident in United Kingdom



Representation pic

Indians were among the six men and two women killed in a major accident in which their minibus got crushed between two trucks on a highway in southern England.

The crash occurred on the southbound M1 highway at Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire in the wee hours of yesterday. All those who died were travelling in the minibus, which got crushed between the two larger vehicles. "We are extending all possible assistance to those affected by this tragedy," the Indian High Commission in London said.

The two truck drivers arrested from the scene of the accident were charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving last morning - Ryszard Masierak, 31, and David Wagstaff, 51. Masierak, also accused of careless driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, has been remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday, while Wagstaff, charged with dangerous driving, has been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on September 11.

The driver of the minibus has been identified as India-born Cyriac Joseph, 52, father of two, originally from Kerala and based in the UK for 15 years. The others in his minibus were tourists from Chennai who had reportedly hired the vehicle along with a family based in Nottingham to travel to London.