Indians killed in Istanbul attack: Family, friends in state of shock



Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah

A day after Mumbai-based builder Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah lost their lives in the barbaric Istanbul nightclub attack, the family of the duo are in a state of shock.

According to a report in DNA, a family member of Khushi said: "The family is under total shock, Khushi had gone there for business work." Costume designer and fashion stylist Jyoti Madnani Singh also expressed sorrow at the unfortunate incident. "He was my last film producer. It seems like the year has started on a sad note," Singh told ANI.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had yesterday confirmed the death of two Indians. "I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj further informed that the Centre was making arrangements so that Rizvi's parents could reach Istanbul. "I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah father of Ms.Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences (sic)," she tweeted.

At least 39 people were killed in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub, early on Sunday, the first day of 2017. Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for the lone gunman in the ghastly attack.