IndiGo is interested in buying Air India



The Cabinet has given its in-principle approval for the divestment of the national carrier

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has written to the ministry of civil aviation expressing an interest in taking over Air India's international flights.

"IndiGo has written a letter with an unsolicited expression of interest (EOI) in the divestment procedure of Air India," Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said yesterday. The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its in-principle approval for the divestment of the national carrier.

IndiGo said in a letter it would be interested in buying out the International operations of Air India and its low-cost wing, Air India Express. If that was not possible, it would like to buy the entire Air India flight operations, including domestic, IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh said in the letter. The letter, to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, was sent after the Cabinet decision, officials said.