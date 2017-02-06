IndiGo refuses to ferry 'killer' Udayan Das on Raipur-Kolkata flight

IndiGo

New Delhi/Raipur: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Monday said that it has refused to ferry alleged criminal Udyan Das on board its Raipur-Kolkata flight, as the police escort accompanying him did not possess valid security documents for the trip.

Das has been accused of murdering his girlfriend and parents.

"Due to lack of documents, IndiGo airline's management had refused to ferry Udyan Das. Despite this, the West Bengal Police had argued that they are taking him at their own risk, as they have limited time to present Das before designated court," a senior police official told IANS from Raipur.

According to the official, IndiGo airline declined to take the West Bengal Police team and Das on board the flight on Sunday evening and as well as on Monday morning.

"Passenger Udayan Das was not accepted by IndiGo at Raipur station as police personnel were not carrying valid BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's) documents," IndiGo's official spokesperson Ajay Jasra told IANS in New Delhi.

On Sunday, a joint team of West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh Police recovered the bodies of Das's parents from his residence in Raipur. Das was earlier arrested on charge of murdering his live-in partner Shweta Sharma and entombing her body in his Bhopal house.