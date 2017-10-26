IndiGo today said it would provide connecting flights from Tirupati and Rajahmundry to various domestic as well as international destinations, including Singapore and Dubai.

The no-frills airline is adding 63 new connections to connect Tirupati and Rajahmundry on its existing network of Airbus 320 planes and ATRs.

"IndiGo will connect Tirupati and Rajahmundry to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Dubai, Muscat, Singapore among other cities via Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mangalore," it said in a release.

Currently, the carrier operates more than 900 daily flights connecting 46 destinations.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer Sanjay Kumar said the airline is looking at providing affordable fares on these flights for 6E travellers.

Earlier this month, the carrier said it would start operations with 74-seater ATR turbo-prop planes from December 21.

IndiGo's A320 planes are configured with 180 seats and the A320 neo aircraft have 186 seats.