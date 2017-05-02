Indonesian man reportedly world's oldest human dies aged 146



Sodimedjo outlived four wives, 10 siblings and all his children

An Indonesian man who claimed to be 146 years old - the longest living human ever - has died in his village in Central Java, BBC reported.

According to his papers, Sodimedjo, also known as Mbah Ghoto (grandpa Ghoto), was born in December 1870. But Indonesia only started recording births in 1900 - and there have been mistakes before.

Yet officials told the BBC his papers were valid, based on documents he provided and interviews with him. He was taken to hospital on April 12 because of deteriorating health. Six days later he insisted on checking out.

"Since he came back from the hospital, he only ate spoonfuls of porridge and drank very little," his grandson Suyanto said. "It only lasted a couple of days. From that moment on to his death, he refused to eat and drink."

When asked about the secret of his longevity, Mbah Ghoto said last year that patience was key and that he had "a long life because I have people that love me looking after me".

A heavy smoker until the end, he outlived four wives, 10 siblings and all his children. In his village, he was a local hero famous for telling great stories about the wars against Japan and the Dutch colonisers.