Indonesian suspect 'was paid Rs 6,000 for baby oil prank'



Siti Aisyah. Pic/AFP



Kuala Lumpur: An Indonesian woman arrested for the murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader has said she was given 400 Malaysian ringgits (Rs 6,000) to carry out a prank.

Indonesian embassy officials met Siti Aisyah (25) on Saturday in the Malaysian capital. She said she was given the cash to smear Kim Jong-nam's face with "baby oil" as part of a reality show joke.

Tests show Kim was killed with the highly toxic nerve agent VX. It is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. Kim died last week after two women accosted him briefly in a check-in hall at Kuala Lumpur international airport.

There is widespread suspicion that North Korea was behind the attack, which it strongly denies. A Vietnamese woman and a North Korean man have also been arrested in connection with the killing. At least seven other suspects are wanted by police.

After a 30-minute meeting with Siti Aisyah on Saturday, Indonesian Deputy Ambassador Andreano Erwin said: "She only said in general that some people, who looked Japanese or Korean, asked her to do this activity.

"According to her, that person gave her 400 ringgits to do this activity... She only said she was given a kind of oil, like baby oil."