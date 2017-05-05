Indore the cleanest city in India, Gonda the dirtiest: Survey

Indians have voted Indore in Madhya Pradesh as the cleanest city in the country, while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been found to be the dirtiest, followed by Bhusawal in Maharashtra, the government said yesterday.

Bhopal occupies the second best spot among 434 cities, followed by Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said, announcing the results.

About 18 lakh people's response to a set of six questions was taken into consideration for the survey after the elimination of duplicate feedback.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi, has soared up the cleanliness scale, occupying the 32nd position in 'Swachh Survekshan-2017', which is a part of the Modi government's flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. It had ranked 65th last year and 418th in 2014. Mysuru, which had bagged the first spot for the last two years, slipped to the fifth position.

434 Number of cities surveyed

37Lakh Number of people who took part in the survey