Indore tops cleanest cities list, Navi Mumbai at 8th

Venkaiah Naidu. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Indore topped a list of the 10 cleanest cities of the country, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu announced on Thursday.

Bhopal came second, while Vishakhapatnam was placed third position in the list, Naidu told reporters at the National Media Centre here.

The fourth position was held by Gujarat's Surat while Mysore, which was first in the previous list of clean cities, was pushed down to the fifth place.

Tiruchurapalli was placed at sixth followed by the New Delhi Municipal Council area at seven, Navi Mumbai at eight, Tirupati at nine and Vadodara at 10.