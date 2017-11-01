Indrani Mukerjea tells Peter in letter: Don't talk to me or offer your dabba

Indrani Mukerjea writes to Peter, asks him to keep communications with her solely in the courtroom

Even when they are locked away in separate prisons on murder charge and on the verge of divorce, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea continue to have husband-wife squabbles, as evidenced by her latest letter to him. 'Don't talk to me' is what Indrani wrote to him, hurt that he ignores her in public while choosing to share his dabba with her in quiet moments.



Indrani and Peter were arrested in August and November 2015 respectively, on the charge of plotting the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. In the two years since, they have been lodged in separate jails - she at Byculla jail, and he at Arthur Road. The only time they come face to face is during trial, and while being escorted to and from the courthouse in the police van.

It is there, in the van, that they get a few quiet moments between themselves each time. But this stolen intimacy is no longer tolerable to Indrani, who was upset to find herself ignored by Peter whenever they were in public.



Indrani doesn't want any more stolen moments with Peter in the police van

"While you have full-fledged conversations with me in the police van, very often, you pretend that we do not speak at all when we are in the presence of your relatives, acquaintances, lawyers and the media in court. I find your two-faced behaviour very disturbing, and it upsets me immensely every time you do this."

"I urge you not to have any conversation with me in the police van, or offer me any food behind the backs of your sister and relatives that bring it for you," she added.

She blames Peter's son

In her four-page, handwritten letter, Indrani also lashed out at Peter's son Rahul Mukerjea, as well as her former driver Shyamvar Rai, both of whom gave damning testimonies regarding her role in Sheena's murder. "I am in a big mess at the moment - thanks to Shyam and Rahul's false testimony. Shyam is no doubt the scum of the earth, and this could have been expected from him if he was paid money to frame Sanju or me. However, it amazes me that Rahul can be so unscrupulous and that he had no hesitation to lie and frame Sanjeev and me for a crime that he probably committed, or just to spite me."

She went on: "What baffles me even further is that because of his lies and spite, even his own father is in prison for the last two years... I fail to understand that why even after two years of you being in prison, Rahul has still not mustered the courage to speak the truth How can he have such a black heart, such an evil mind, and such a dark soul? ...I do not know how much bad karma Rahul has earned by hurting so many people, and I am no one to judge him," she added.

Ready for divorce?

"I am fighting a big battle all by myself, and will continue do so, no matter how long it takes to get justice. I need to remain strong and I cannot allow my weakness to dominate me or my feelings. I must admit that every time I see you I feel disturbed and get negative vibes and energy," Indrani penned.

Stating that it was best for them to be apart, she requested Peter to execute financial matters at the earliest, so that they can be ready for a formal divorce. Until then, she wishes to limit their interaction as little as possible, unless it concerns Vidhie's well-being.

