Indrani Mukerjea to contest Mikhail's claims on Guwahati property

After the Special CBI court adjourned the hearing of the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea told the court that she had received a notice about an application filed by her son Mikhail Bora in the Guwahati district court. Bora has moved the court to claim the other half of his late grandmother Durga Rani Bora’s property, which belonged to Sheena.

The application has been filed under the Indian Succession Act, to grant probate in respect of the last will dated April 30, 2012, left by Durga Rani. The notice sent by the Guwahati court to Indrani directs her to appear before it either in person or through an authorised pleader at 10.30 am on March 27, and file her objection, if any.

Informing the court about the application, Indrani said that nowhere in the will it was mentioned that after Sheena’s death, the property in her name would go to Mikhail. She also sought the original copy of the will.

However, Mikhail’s application states that it has been mentioned in the Will that Durga Rani excluded Indrani from it.