Indrani Mukerjea writes to cops, alleges she was beaten up



Indrani Mukerjea being escorted to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

After complaining of assault by jail officers, murder accused Indrani Mukerjea gave a written application to the Nagpada police last midnight to register her complaint. A special CBI court had directed the police to register her complaint and probe the alleged assault and threats inside jail. Yesterday afternoon, she had been taken to JJ Hospital for a check-up after complaining of giddiness, where she told the media persons, "I will fight till the end."

The issue came under the spotlight after the death of an inmate, Manjula Shetye, who was serving time for murdering her sister-in-law; Shetye was brought dead to JJ Hospital on Friday night, after an alleged assault by a Byculla jail officer. Claiming to have witnessed the atrocities against Shetye, Mukerjea had deposed in the special CBI court yesterday, after placing a request through her advocate.

As per court orders, she was taken to JJ Hospital at 3 pm yesterday, and her examination went on till late evening. She had complained of pain in her right forearm and a swollen leg, alleging it was a result of assault by jail officers, who, she said, beat her with lathis and threatened her with "consequences" if she revealed anything that happened on Friday night (with Shetye).

"She was taken to Nagpada police station for recording her statement, but the police decided to take her application in writing at JJ Hospital," informed a source. "Wanting to avoid a display of taking her to the police station and then back to jail, officers preferred to keep her in the hospital, heavily guarded after the death of 1993 blasts convict Mustafa Dossa."

Senior inspector Sanjay Baswat confirmed that the Nagpada police station had received Mukerjea's application. "We will decide the next course of action accordingly," he said.