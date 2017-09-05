Indrani Mukherjea's driver, Shyamvar Rai, spoke to her son 27 times, doesn't remember why

The Sheena Bora case, in which Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused seems to be becoming murkier by the minute. In a recent update of the goings on in the case, Indrani’s driver, Rai, has been found to have spoken to Mikhail, Indrani’s son 27 times.

This number is important because along with murdering Sheena, the CBI has also accused Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna of trying to kill Indrani’s son Mekhail. The revelation came about on the 8th day of the driver’s cross examination on Monday.

In a report by Mumbai mirror, Mekhail had kept in touch with the driver, but why he did so was not know. When Indrani’s lawyer, Sudeep Pasbola asked Rai that question he simply said he did not remember why they kept in touch.

As per the CBI report Mekhail only escaped death because the perpetrators could not sedate him and the task of disposing two bodies at separate locations was simply too daunting.

The CBI also found that between January and May 2012, Rai spoke to Mikhail 27 times on a number he remembers. While it is believed that the plan to kill Sheena and Mikhail was hatched in March and April 2012, Rai says he divulged none of the plan to Mikhail.

When asked if he spoke to Mikahil from any other number, Rai said he did not remember, but on being asked by Pasbola if Mikhail spoke to him from two numbers ending with 325 and 563, Rai said they might have spoken. When Rai’s phone records were checked, the CBI found that he had spoken to a person who’s phone number ended with 325, 111 times, but on asking Rai about this, he declined remembering who that number belonged to.

When asked about what they spoke so much, Rai said he didn’t remember that either. As per Pasbola, Rai and Mikhail used to speak regularly since they were introduced and that Mikhail used to call him almost every day after he left Mumbai and when he came for short visits. To which Rai responded by saying, "Driver hoon unka, baat hui hogi, yeh dosti kya hai."

Finally, when Pasbola asked Rai, "So in all this while you didn’t tell Mekhail that there was a conspiracy being hatched against him?" Rai said no. On asked why he didn’t, he said, "Indrani Madam ka plan tha. Why should I say anything, he is not my friend. She had asked me not to say anything." He then went on to say: "It never occurred to me to inform Mekhail, Indrani madam told me not to."

