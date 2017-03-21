Indus Water Commission talks resume



Indian experts, headed by PK SaxenaâÂÂ(left), hold talks with his Pakistani counter part Mirza Asif SaeedâÂÂ(right), in Islamabad. Pic/AP

Islamabad: Officials from India and Pakistan discussed problems relating to the Indus Basin at the two-day Indus Water Commission meeting which began here yesterday after a gap of nearly two years following the tensions in bilateral ties after the Uri attack.

"The talks have started today which is good for relations of the two countries," Pakistan's Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif said. The 10-member Indian delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner P K Saxena held a closed door meeting with the Pakistani side which was headed by Mirza Asif Saeed.

During the meeting, Pakistan will highlight concerns about the three Indian hydro projects being built on the rivers flowing to Pakistan. They are the 1,000 MW Pakul Dul on the Chenab, the 120 MW Miyar, located across Miyar Nalla, and the 43 MW Lower Kalnai hydro project on Lower Kalnai Nalla. Pakistan contends that the projects were violating the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.