INext COO Alok Sanwal recognised as Indian Media Person of the Year â€“ Print

Adding another feather to the cap of the Dainik Jagran group, the COO of INext, Alok Sanwal, was recognised with the title of 'Indian Media Person of the Year – Print' by Brands Academy.

Sanwal was nominated for his pioneering the concept of going bilingual in the media industry, through Dainik Jagran INext. The award ceremony was held on Friday, at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, where several dignitaries and media personalities were in attendance

