Infant crushed to death under bus driven by father in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: An 18 month-old child was crushed to death under a school bus driven by his father at Vidyanagara in Koppal district, police said.

The child's father was going home for lunch in the bus on Thursday while his wife and the child were at a nearby temple. On seeing his father's bus coming that way, the child ran after it and waved and shouted to grab his attention. The man did not notice his son, stopped the vehicle and engaged reverse gear.

He got down from the bus only to see the crushed body of his child. The child, Niranjan, was the second son of the couple.

Police, who registered a case of inadvertent accident, took possession of the bus, the sources said.