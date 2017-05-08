 Infant fights rats and mosquitoes after being abandoned in Vasai

A four-day-old girl found abandoned in front of a bungalow in Vasai (West), was rescued by police and taken to VVMC hospital. She was plagued with rats and mosquitoes throughout night



In yet another case of apathy, a 4-day old baby girl was found abandoned in front of a Vasai (West) bungalow on Sunday morning. After getting to know about the incident, the bungalow owner informed the police, following which the child was admitted to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) hospital. A case has also been registered against the infant’s mother.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when Daisy Dabre, a woman who stays near Rojmari Chawl on Chulna Road, heard the cries of the little one at around 4:30 am. She alerted her husband, who then informed police about the incident. Police got hold of the infant, who was tormented by rats and mosquitoes throughout the night.

Inspector Anil Patil of Manickpur police station was quoted in the report saying, “We have admitted her to the civic hospital and have registered a case under Section 317 (abandonment of newborn child) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown person. It could be a case of an unwanted pregnancy and we are checking all maternity clinics in the vicinity for recent deliveries of baby girls. We are also checking the CCTV footage to identify the culprit.” He also said that after taking permission from Vasai court, police will hand over the infant to a rescue home.