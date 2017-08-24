Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani returns as non-Executive Chairman



Nandan Nilekani

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Thursday returned to the global software major as non-Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

"The Board of Directors has appointed Nandan Nilekani as a non-executive, non-independent Director and as the Chairman of the Board of Directors," said the IT major in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

The Board accepted the resignation of R. Seshsayee as its Chairman and as a Director on the Board with immediate effect.

It also accepted the resignation of Co-Chairman Ravi Venkatesan with immediate effect though he continues as an Independent Director.

The Board accepted the resignation of Executive Vice-Chairman Vishal Sikka and as a Director on the Board with immediate effect.

Resignations of Directors Jeffery S. Lehman and John Etchemendy were also accepted with immediate effect.

Nilekani, who was CEO of Infosys from March 2002 till April 2007, quit the company a decade ago to head the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).