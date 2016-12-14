Inhuman: Now, dogs attacked with iron rod having nails in Solapur

Two dogs were again assaulted, of which only one remains alive and is currently recovering at the animal welfare society in Solapur; no FIR lodged yet

The recurring instances of horrific attacks on dogs are indicative of the increasing inhumanity of locals and the state’s inefficiency in being able to stop them. Yet another shocking case of animal cruelty surfaced in Solapur, where two dogs were brutally assaulted with an iron rod embedded with spiked nails. While one succumbed to its injuries on the spot, the other dog remains critical and is currently in the care of an NGO in Solapur.

Activists cry foul

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9 pm on December 8 near the Ram Mandir temple in Solapur. Manoj Oswal (40), a Mumbai-based animal activist who is also an animal welfare officer appointed by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), received a call from fellow activist Mahesh Bhandari in Solapur, informing him of the incident. “He explained to me that someone had beaten up the dogs using a rod that had iron nails on one end,” said Oswal, adding, “At the time, one dog had already died. The other one was critical. I asked Bhandari to get the injured one treated immediately and conduct a post-mortem of the dead dog.”

However, according to Oswal, the post-mortem could not be carried out as the municipal corporation disposed of the body. “This is actually destruction of evidence; there were injury marks of both — iron rod and nails — on the dog’s body.”

No FIR yet

According to sub-inspector Vishal Dandage of the Solapur police, no FIR had been lodged yet. “Bhandari has given to us in writing that he does not want to file a complaint,” he said.

However, Oswal claims that he “will be going to Solapur on Wednesday to get the FIR filed against the people who did this.”