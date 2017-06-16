Injured flamingo rescued by fisherman at Nallasopara



Representational Image

It seems that flamingoes are on the radar of poachers as once again a flamingo that got injured due to a pellet gun bullet was rescued by a local villager from Nalasopara on Wednesday.

The fishermen informed about the same to the Mumbai based NGO RAWW.

"Since there were no medical facilities and help there, we had to initiate a rescue operation. On Thursday we brought the bird to Mumbai and got it treated with help of a veterinary doctor who is known for treating avian species at her private clinic in Bandra. After treatment and examination it was observed that the bird is critical with a pellet gun bullet injury and multiple fractures. We are trying our best to help the bird and will keep you posted about the developments", said Pawan Sharma from NGO RAWW.

In the month of May this year two more flamingoes were found injured at Sewree due to pellet gun bullet injuries and one of the birds died during treatment at SPCA hospital in Parel. In January, three flamingoes with pellet gun bullet injuries were rescued from Mahul creek area, one died. In the same month, two more flamingoes had died in the second week pellet gun bullet injuries.