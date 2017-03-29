Innovative! Thane civic body making 'bakras' of property tax defaulters



TMC is at it again, outdoing itself in innovative ways to get Thane residents to cough up property tax. With just three days to go before the March 31 deadline, they have done the unthinkable — dumped garbage at doorsteps and confiscated goats, managing to net Rs 7 crore in tax in the last week alone.

Exasperated Thane Municipal Corporation officials were forced to seize 41 goats from two defaulting mutton shop owners who had refused to pay property tax, even as the protesting owners tried to stop them.

Shankar Patole, assistant municipal commissioner, Mu-mbra-Kausa ward of the TMC, said, “We have no option but to act harshly. When we send our clerks to collect the taxes, they are treated like beggars. The shop owners told them, come tomorrow, or they ignored our personnel. We finally decided to act. In the past week, our entire staff along with the police raided the defaulters' premises and ensured that they paid the tax,” Patole said.

“It's a lawless society here. Buildings have not formed societies, so residents don't want to pay property tax or water bills. It is only when we cut water or power or pile garbage in front of their shops or take away their animals that they come running to pay taxes.”

TMC carted away goats after shop owners refused to pay their taxes

In Mumbra and Kausa wards, TMC authorities are yet to recover around R90 crore in taxes. “The property tax of the current year – 2016-17 – stands at around R34 crore, while the pending tax for more than 10 years is around R54 crore. Interest on unpaid tax is 24 per cent. In the last week alone, we managed to recover around R7 crore,” Patole said.

Last week, the TMC team seized 23 goats from Good Luck mutton shop in Kazi Palace, Chand Nagar, Mumbra, since the owner owed TMC R2.80. Another 18 goats were picked up from an adjoining mutton shop that owed R1.75 lakh in taxes.

The authorities also sealed around 270 other shops and 110 residences. “Among the 110 houses that we sealed, owners of 85 have now paid up. We follow procedure and don't land up at homes and shops unannounced. Three notices are sent through the post office. Then, reminders are sent. It is only when there is no response that we act,” he explained.

Locals, predictably, are furious with the strong-arm tactics. Ramji Patel (57), president of Checknaka Vyapari Association, who has a shop in Kisan Nagar 1, said, “We pay our taxes regularly, but, the TMC suddenly added solid waste tax and garbage tax to the list. We are planning to protest.”

Patel and members of his committee have say they have approached the police to file a case against TMC officials. “We will meet the police today. If they do not cooperate, we will shut our shops in protest.”