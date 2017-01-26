Insensitive executive leaves telecom giant red-faced



CY Gopinath, senior journalist

A fight that was taken up by senior journalist CY Gopinath on Facebook has revealed a startling truth that most telecom users face nowadays. Gopinath was harassed by a collection agent of Tata Docomo for not paying a bill of his brother, who had just passed away. He had asked for some time to clear the dues, but what came as a shocker was the employee’s reaction — ‘Mera kya jaata hai aapka bhai mara toh? Mujhe paise se matlab hai jo aapke baaki hain (how does it matter to me if your brother has died? I am only bothered about the money that you have to pay).”

In 'humane'

Gopinath said, “On getting the news of my brother’s death on January 14, I flew down from Bangkok. I found three outstanding bills in his name, of which I paid two. When the woman from Docomo called up on January 20 for the third, I requested her to give me some time and told her my brother had passed away. She behaved insensitively. I asked her if she was a human or a robot and hung up.”

Taken for granted

Following the incident, Gopinath posted about it on his Facebook page. Several of his friends, who either worked for Docomo or were ex-employees, helped him to get in touch with the company authorities. Thereafter, he got several mails and calls from the company apologising for the inconvenience. “It is not about inconvenience, it is a violation of a person’s dignity. The company needs to understand that it cannot take its customers for granted,” added Gopinath.

After the post drew a lot of reactions, several who had faced similar situations came forward to share their stories. Gopinath said, “It’s not only about me or my issue. Everyday, thousands face this and they don’t know where to complain.”

Committed. Really?

Speaking on the issue, a Docomo spokesperson said, “We deeply regret the unfortunate incident and condemn the behaviour of our collection agent. We are committed towards ensuring that our customers are served with the highest standards of respect. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the tele-calling agency partner.”