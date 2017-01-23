Inspired by 'Crime Patrol', Dilip Kumar kidnaps child in Mumbai

Representational picture

A man addicted to Crime Patrol Show, planned to kidnap a boy after taking lessons from the show. After the complaint was filed at Antop Hill Police station, the senior officials created six teams to find the boy and he was traced within two days.

Dilip Kumar, 32, who is from Bihar but was working in a clothing industry at Antop Hill and use to stay there itself. According to cops, Kumar use to watch Crime Patrol show and he had planned to kidnap a boy after taking lessons from the show. Kumar usually earns around Rs 5-6 thousand but because of off season he was earning just Rs 3 thousand.

On Thursday, Kumar kidnapped a 10 year-old-boy Rudraksh Shetty, who studies in 5th standard at Andhra School and is a resident of Bhangalipura, Antop Hill.

According to Cops, after Kumar planned to kidnap someone, he spotted Shetty and for two to three days he kept an eye on him. He later got friendly with him and took his father's number. He even lured him with a chocolate. When Kumar kidnapped the boy, he did not make him feel like he was kidnapped, Kumar took Shetty to places like Dadar chowpatty and gave him chocolates.

An official said that on Thursday after the boy was kidnapped, Kumar called at Shetty's house and told them that their kid is with him and asked for Rs 10,000 as ransom. Shetty’s father filed complaint at Antop hill police station. Thereafter, six teams from Zone 3 and 4 including officers, Dahanu and police laid a trap there. But Kumar escaped. Police then traced Kumar at Dahanu while he was going to Vapi with the boy.

DCP N Ambika from Zone 4 said, "We were under pressure to locate the boy and so we had formed six teams from two zones. Kumar was traced through his mobile. Kumar was addicted to watching Crime Partol show on TV and he learned from there to commit the offence."