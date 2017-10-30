Inspired by Rajinikanth film, teen tries to extort money in dons' names

It's no secret that some movies are a bad influence on children and teenagers. The police have arrested a 19-year-old who tried to extort money from four people in the names of Dawood Ibrahim and Arun Gawli, after getting the idea from a movie starring Rajinikanth.



Mohsin Firoz Khan confessed to the crime but said he did it for fun. Pic/Thinkstock for representation

Mohsin Firoz Khan used to work with a grocery store and left the job 15 days ago to shift to Vapi from where he called the four Agripada residents. A case was registered in Agripada Police station and he was arrested in a joint operation of the Crime Branch and the Agripada police.

The residents of Jacob Circle received an SMS from unknown number on October 23 saying Dawood Ibrahim will get upset if you don't deposit Rs 5 lakh in a given bank account. All the recipients ignored the SMS thinking it must be a prank, said police. But three days later all of them got a call from the same number demanding Rs 10 lakh on behalf of Arun Gawli.

"Two of them approached us with the text messages they received. They were written in weak English and the given account number also appeared to be fake when cross-checked," said a police officer. "A case was registered against an unknown person under IPC Sections 387 (Extortion) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) in Agripada police station," he added.

Crime Branch Unit 1, Anti-Extortion Cell and Agripada police started a parallel inquiry and traced the number to Vapi, Gujarat. A joint team was sent to Vapi and they found the number was being used by Khan. They interrogated him and found it was a prank by him.

"Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Khan worked with a grocery store in Agripada for past 4 months. He left the job before Diwali and shifted to Vapi when his father called him there for a security job," said another police officer. "Once Khan found a SIM card wrapped in a newspaper. He took it home. A few days before he had seen a south Indian movie starring Rajinikanth, who asks corrupt officials to deposit money in a bank account in it. Khan thought he could also try same trick with the customers (of the grocery store he worked for) whose numbers he had," added the officer.

Did it for fun

When interrogated, Khan confessed to the crime but said he did it for fun. "He has been booked for extortion and was produced in the holiday court today. He was sent in police custody till November 1," said Savlaram Agavane, Senior Inspector of Agripada Police station.

Khan first took the name of Dawood and when he got no response, he thought he would try threatening with another name known to residents, so he took Arun Gawli's name, said police. "We are also checking whether he threatened any of his other customers," the officer added.