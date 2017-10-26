Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat yesterday said the appointment of an interlocutor to engage in dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir would not impact Army operations in the state.



General Bipin Rawat

The government's existing policy on Jammu and Kashmir had helped in improving the overall situation in the state, he told reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI event here.

Asked whether the appointment of former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor would impact the Army's operations in the state, he said, “My one word answer is no, it will not.”

Responding to a question on whether Sharma's appointment meant that the tough policy on Kashmir was not working, he said, “I do not think so. What is in your mind is not correct. The policy of the government has worked. The government is speaking from a position of strength.”