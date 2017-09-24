International alert issued for Honeypreet Insan

Honeypreet Insan
The Haryana police said on Saturday that it had initiated the process for declaring jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s alleged adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan and some other sect functionaries as proclaimed offenders.
Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said, "An international alert has been issued for three top Dera functionaries – Honeypreet, Pawan Insan and Aditya Insan. We have started the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders. Their personal properties will also be attached."
BS Sandhu, Haryana DGP
The DGP said that efforts were being made to nab Honeypreet and the other two in connection with the violence that had erupted following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh last month.
Asked if the self-styled godman would be questioned regarding Honeypreet, Sandhu said that as per requirement, whosoever needs to be interrogated, will be questioned. He said cops had information that Honeypreet had come to the Dera centre in Sirsa after the violence.
