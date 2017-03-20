International Day of Happiness: Twitterati spread cheer on social media

March 20 is celebrated as International Day of Happiness. On a happy ocassion, Twitterati took to the socialnetworking site to spread cheer.
Here are some of the tweets
Happy international day of happiness!!! pic.twitter.com/tnOwATkybi— Janeth (@janeth_v5) March 20, 2017
Happy International Day of Happiness! Let's take action for a happier & kinder world ð https://t.co/9yYHsOrpzq #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/NxtIKyu4vT— Action for Happiness (@actionhappiness) March 20, 2017
Happy International Day of Happiness! Which of these will you do today? pic.twitter.com/mECh5WpYgc— Sharon Senior (@1SharonSenior) March 20, 2017
Today is international 'day of happiness' so try and take a smile into work.— PC Chris Smith (@dorsetbikecop) March 20, 2017
After all there are many a lot worse off then you. pic.twitter.com/GsupJy1OjL
Today is a good day! The first day of spring & International Happiness Day! #HappinessAllRound #InternationalDayofHappiness #Springequinox pic.twitter.com/OECaIbfmGT— Suki Gifts (@SukiGifts) March 20, 2017
It's International Day of Happiness so Happy Monday :) #mondaymotivation #Happy pic.twitter.com/7Mx2dZk0JY— Freeformers Academy (@freeformers_ac) March 20, 2017
Happy International Day of Happiness! #HappyInternationalDayofHappiness pic.twitter.com/R10svqRrcG— Luminate Digital (@LuminateDigital) March 20, 2017
Photos: Aamir Khan with Azad, Ira and Kajol with Nysa at Mumbai airport
Photos: Aarav Kumar's movie outing with friends in Juhu
Photos: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu promote 'Naam Shabana'
Photos: Sonakshi Sinha spotted with rumoured beau Bunty Sajdeh
Snapped! Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with son at Mumbai multiplex
0 Comments