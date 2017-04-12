International flight carrier ridicules United Airlines in a new video

Emirates Airlines. Video screengrab

After video footage of an Asian passenger being dragged off an 'overbooked' US carrier United Airlines flight went viral online, International airlines Emirates have revived their old rivalry in a new video.

Emirates, on Tuesday on social media tweeted a commercial mocking United Airlines and its CEO Oscar Munoz.

In the video, Emirates showed a modified version of the US airline's famous 'Fly the friendly skies' slogan and also made clear the number of accolades it has won over the past year.

Fly the friendly skies with a real airline. pic.twitter.com/wE5C5n6Lvn — Emirates airline (@emirates) April 11, 2017

The rivalry between the two airlines is not new as over the past few years, United along with American and Delta have always made snide remarks at the 'Gulf Airlines'. The three airlines has accused Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways of cheating through $50 billion of government subsidies.

Earlier this year, Munoz told Business Insider that the Middle Eastern airlines are a threat to US jobs. Emirates president Sir Tim Clark fired back last month calling the accusations "infantile."

The videos of United Airlines showed police violently dragging a passenger from his seat, injuring his face, throwing him on the floor and dragging him along the aisle by his arms, while his glasses slid down his face and his shirt rode up his chest.

The doctor, who had identified himself as Chinese according to passenger accounts in the media, returned to the aircraft with his face bleeding. He collapsed and was taken away on a stretcher, according to a passenger.

The airline had claimed that it needed to remove four passengers because it had overbooked the flight but later admitted that it wanted the passengers to give up their seats for the staff.

The treatment of the passenger and the CEO's statement stirred anger across the nation on social media and in newspaper comment sections.