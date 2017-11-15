Train collision in Singapore leaves 25 injured

A train collided with another stationery train at a station in Singapore injuring at least 25 people, the first such incident in the country's transport system in 24 years. A moving train collided with a stationary faulty train at the Joo Koon station in the far west of the city state, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).



Twenty-three passengers and two Singapore Mass Rapid Transit train (SMRT) staff sustained "light to moderate injuries" and were taken to hospitals, the LTA said. "At 8.19am, a second train stopped behind the first faulty train. At 8.20am, the second train moved forward unexpectedly, and came into contact with the first train," the LTA and the SMRT said in a joint statement. Both LTA and SMRT are investigating the incident, it said.

The last time that an MRT train collision happened in Singapore was more than two decades ago, according to a report by the Channel News Asia today.

That incident, a front-to-back collision between two trains at Clementi station on August 5, 1993, resulted in 156 injured commuters.