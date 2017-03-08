International Women's Day: Google Doodle celebrates 13 female pioneers

New Delhi: The search engine giant Google on Wednesday dedicated the International Women's Day in a creative manner through its doodle. Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8.

With eight slide shows, the doodle reminded of the female pioneers and their vast contributions in multiple fields - from arts to science. Instead of bedtime lullabies and fairy-tale stories, Google this time brought a change in the art of story-telling through the doodle.

The doodle began with a grandmother narrating to her granddaughter the tales of 13 real-life women who stood apart for their courage, made an identity in their respective fields and became inspiration for many.

Lotfia ElNadi, Ida B Wells, Ada Lovelace, Sally Ride, Lina Bo Bardi, Cecilia Grierson, Frida Kahlo, Miriam Makeba, Olga Skorokhodova, Halet Cambel, Lee Tai-young, Rukmini Devi Arundale and Suzanne Lenglen are the 13 women who have been showcased in the doodle.

The stories took the grandchild into an imaginary world in the next slides where she encountered thirteen women - a pilot, a singer, an astronaut, a classical dancer, a scientist, a doctor, a lawn tennis player and others. On February 28, 1909, the Socialist Party of America observed the earliest Women's Day in New York.

However, later on March 8, 1917, Women's Day demonstration sparked the Russian Revolution and the day was eventually declared as national holiday in Russia in 1965. In 1977, the UN adopted March 8 as the International Women's Day and since then it celebrates women's rights and world peace.