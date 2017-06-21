International Yoga Day: Yoga helps to unite people, says Yogi Adityanath



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI

Yoga helps to unite people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

"Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures including the Vedas have accepted the importance of yoga. Yoga is a way of life and helps to unite people," Adityanath said on the occasion of the third International Yoga Day.

He was speaking at an event also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people.