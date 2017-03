Lalit Modi

The Interpol has shut the door on India's attempts to get an international arrest warrant out against former IPL chief Lalit Modi, who stands accused of money laundering.

Modi, said to live in the UK now, maintains that he did no wrong in any IPL deal. The global police body, said officials yesterday, has apparently ruled in favour of Modi, who had challenged the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for issuance of a Red Corner Notice against him.