Inter-state drug peddling gang held in Mathura, say police

The police here today claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of drug peddlers with a seizure of 60 cannabis from their possession. All three members of the gang were held near village Aduki on the Mathura-Bharatpur road, falling under the highway police station limits, late last evening, the police said.



Representational Pic

"They were taken into custody when they were trying to smuggle cannabis," a police officer said adding, 60 kg drugs were recovered from the trio. Also Rs 1.12 lakh cash, three mobile phones and an electronic balance were recovered from them, the officer said.

The official said the three have told the police that they used to supply cannabis in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

