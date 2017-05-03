Interweb dusts off Donald Trump's history flub

He suggested that the 7th US President, Andrew Jackson, was alive and upset about a war waged before his time



The internet collectively gathered in on US President Donald Trump after his latest flub where he seemed to suggest that 7th US President Andrew Jackson was "really angry" when he saw what was happening with the American Civil War (It happened 16 years after his death) and had he governed a little later than his 1829-1837 presidency, it might have been averted altogether.

"Had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War," Trump said.

More noteworthy, Trump seemed to suggest that Jackson, a slave owner, would have managed to avert the War that was mostly waged to free slaves in the southern states.

Trump's comment immediately gained traction on social media as commentors drew parallels with the last time he seemed to suggest that a dead person was still alive, when in February he claimed that Frederick Douglass' work was now being noticed, not realising that the renowned reformer and abolitionist had been dead since 1895.

In a tweet later on Monday, Trump acknowledged that Jackson had died 16 years before the start of the war but said he "saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!"

Who was Andrew Jackson

Jackson, the 7th US president took office in 1829. By the time of his death, he owned about 150 slaves who worked at his plantation. During his time in office, he denounced the growing voices of abolitionists.