Intruder breaks into DMK President Kanimozhi's house, demands money

Chennai: A man who broke into DMK President M.Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi's home here and threatened the inmates for money has been arrested, a party leader said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, DMK spokesman T.K.S. Elangovan said a man gained entry into the residence of Kanimozhi and threatened the people inside with a gun and knife for money.

He said the intruder who had threatened the inmates including Kanimozhi's mother on the first floor was tricked and brought down.

The security were alerted without the intruder's knowledge. Police then entered the scene and overpowered him, he added.