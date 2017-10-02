Left pink-faced (if not red) with the arrest of Iqbal Kaskar by the Thane police, the Mumbai police have launched a special drive to curb organised crime in the city. Its officers have made a list of active and non-active gangsters in the city to keep a tab on their activities. Of these, 32 are said to be absconding.



Iqbal Kaskar

Kaskar, brother of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested 10 days ago. He was accused of trying to extort money from a builder in Thane. This arrest appears to have caused embarrassment to the Mumbai Police, as it sent a message that the force was not keeping tabs on gangsters living within its city limits. To avoid such incidents in the future, the department has come up with the new plan.

"A list of 212 gangsters has been made, which includes present and former gangsters, TADA accused, and those acquitted. Thirty-two of the gangsters in the list have been proclaimed as absconders; so, cops have been asked to keep a closer eye on the remaining 180," said a highly-placed source in the police department.

"A sub-inspector level officer, from the local police station or crime branch, will be assigned to watch a gangster," the officer added. "We ran this operation in South Mumbai and it gave us good results. It not only gave us a clear picture of the scenario in the Underworld, but also helped curb its activities."

The sub-inspector who'll watch a gangster will report his activities to an inspector who will report it to superiors. The officer will be assigned for a limited period to avoid any 'friendship' between the two.