Iqbal Kaskar was watching 'KBC', eating biryani when picked up

Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar

Late on Monday night, when Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, the brother of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, was picked up from his home in south Mumbai, he was busy watching the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show and eating biryani, police said on Tuesday.

Iqbal Kaskar was on Tuesday produced before a local court which sent him to eight days police custody.

Kaskar and two others were arrested by the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell for allegedly running an extortion racket since 2013.

He was picked up from the home of his deceased sister, Haseena Parker in Nagpada south Mumbai, late on Monday night.

"Iqbal Kaskar had demanded four flats and Rs 30 lakh as ransom from a builder. The names of some other builders and politicians have also emerged in the investigations," Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told the media here.

The police are now examining whether the dreaded Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) can be applied to Iqbal Kaskar and his brother Dawood, believed to be in Pakistan.

Singh said that Iqbal Kaskar has been running the extortion racket for quite some time.

The police chief said Kaskar has threatened and made extortion calls to several builders in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

