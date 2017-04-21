Iran disqualifies Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from elections

Tehran: Iran's high legislative body, Guardian Council of Constitution, on Thursday disqualified the former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for the upcoming elections while released the names of six other candidates.

Earlier Ahmadinejad had said he would not stand, but he registered as a candidate last week. It was on the request of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that Ahmadinejad had decided not to run for elections. The qualified candidates can now start their election campaigns until May 18, Xinhua news agency reported. Iran's presidential election is slated for May 19.

The approved candidates include the incumbent president Hassan Rouhani, Tehran Mayor Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, Ebrahim Raisi, the custodian and chairman of the Shrine of Shiite Imam Reza, the first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Mostafa Mirsalim, former adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as president, and former vice president Mostafa Hashemitaba.