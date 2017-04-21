Iran Foreign Minister slams 'worn-out' US nuclear accusations



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Pic/AFP

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif yesterday criticised "worn-out" US accusations that it was seeking a nuclear weapon to threaten the region and the world.

"Worn-out US accusations can't mask its admission of Iran's compliance" with a 2015 nuclear deal, Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Iran says its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes, but signed a deal with world powers to restrict its fuel enrichment for 10 years in exchange for sanctions relief.

Zarif said Iran's compliance had forced the US administration of President Donald Trump "to change course and fulfill its own commitments".

Trump described the accord as the "worst deal ever negotiated" and threatened to tear it up, but analysts say that is increasingly unlikely.