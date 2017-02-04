Iran is playing with fire, says Trump

Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that "Iran is playing with fire", and warned Tehran that he wont be as "kind" as former President Barack Obama. His comments come after Tehrans missile test this week.

"Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!," Trump tweeted.

It comes a day after the US President threatened Tehran that military options were "not off the table" in response to the missile test.

Iran has confirmed that it tested the missile, and that the launch was "in line" with its plans.

"We will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan told Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

In another tweet posted on Thursday, Trump wrote that "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse", but the US "gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion."