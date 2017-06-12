Iran kills mastermind behind Tehran attacks

Iran said its security forces on Saturday killed the mastermind of a twin attack on Tehran that left 17 people dead this week, as security was tightened around the country to prevent other possible plots. The IS had claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on parliament and the mausoleum of Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on Wednesday.

“The mastermind and main commander of terrorist attacks on the parliament and mausoleum of Khomeini was killed today by the security forces,” intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi was quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Iranian authorities have also arrested seven people it suspects of helping militants involved in attacks, a judiciary official said.

The Tehran police said the car the attackers used was discovered on Saturday in the city centre. “The terrorists first went by car to the mausoleum and after dropping two of them off, went to the city centre to attack parliament,” the police said.

Iran sends planes of food to Qatar

Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tons of fruit and vegetable daily, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar’s biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country. Qatar is also in talks with Turkey for the same.

Saudi prince, Tillerson discuss anti-terror fight

Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman talked about efforts to “counter terrorism and extremism” in a phone call with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson yesterday.