Iran launches missile attack on 'terrorists' in Syrian city

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced here that its aerospace units have targeted the "terrorists" command centers in Syria's Deir ez-Zor with its missiles. The missile attack on Sunday aimed to punish the "Takfiri terrorists" for their recent twin attacks in Iran's capital Tehran, the IRGC's Public Relations said in a statement.

It said that the mid-range missiles of the IRGC were launched from the Iranian western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces, Xinhua news agency reported. According to the reports, large number of terrorists have been killed in the attacks and a large amount of weapons and ammunition have been destroyed in the attack, the statement said.

The IRGC vowed to respond determinedly to any terrorist attack against the Islamic republic. On June 7, the Islamic State (IS) militants carried out twin operations in the capital Tehran on Iran's Parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, which killed 17 and injured dozens.

On Tuesday, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Saudi Arabia has been behind June 7 terrorist attacks in Tehran. "We have obtained accurate intelligence that Saudi Arabia supported the terrorists and asked them to carry out attacks in Iran," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari was quoted as saying by semi-official Mehr news agency.