Iran releases 15 Indian fishermen: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that Iran has released 15 Indian fishermen who were detained with their Bahraini boats last year.

"I am happy to inform that Iran has released our 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu. They were detained with their three Bahraini boats," Swaraj tweeted.

"I appreciate the good work by Indian Embassy in Iran," she added.

The fishermen, working for some Baharainians, were detained for entering the Iranian waters without permission.

They were said to be confined to their boats since their arrest on September 22.