Iran to sanction 15 US firms for Israel ties

Tehran: Iran will impose sanctions on 15 US companies for their support for Israel and its "terrorist actions", state news agency IRNA said on Sunday. The decision, which is largely symbolic because the firms do not do business with Iran, comes two days after the US announced new sanctions on a number of foreign firms accused of collaborating with Iran's weapons programme. Iran's sanctions target US firms that provide arms and equipment to Israel "for use against the Palestinians", IRNA said.

"All transactions with these firms are forbidden, their assets will be seized and their officials will not be able to obtain a visa," it added.

The firms include United Technologies, ITT Corporation,Magnum Research INC, Military Armament Corporation and Bushmaster Firearms International.

The list also included Re/Max Real Estate, which Tehran accuses of "buying and selling homes in settl-ements located in occupied territories".