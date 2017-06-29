Iran warns against possible US military attack on Syria



An opposition fighter looks for government forces' positions in Syria's southwestern Quneitra province. Pic/AFP

Iranian Foreign Ministry warned against any possible US military attack on Syria, the media reported.

Any military action against Syria under the allegations of "potential" chemical weapon use by the Syrian government would only help the terrorists, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Qasemi dismissed as baseless Washington's recent claims that the Syrian government is preparing for a chemical weapon use in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the remarks in response to a recent White House statement that the US has "identified potential preparations" by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad for another chemical attack.

In April, the US launched a missile attack on a Syrian military base under the pretext of suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held Idlib province.

The Syrian government has been fighting terrorist groups for more than six years, and raising such baseless claims would do nothing but to strengthen the terrorist groups, Qasemi said, adding that any US move in this regard is "suspicious".

He urged the international community to prevent the US from taking any military action that would boost insecurity and instability in the region.

In the meantime, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani rejected the US claims and said that Washington is playing with fire in the Arab country, according to Press TV.

The fabricated allegations are to undermine the Syrian army's gains against terrorists, he said.