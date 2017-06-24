Iraq to rebuild al-Nuri mosque destroyed by IS

Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the historic al-Nuri mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul will be rebuilt after liberating the city from the Islamic State (IS) militants "in a few days".
"We will move to reconstruct the archaeological sites that were destroyed by the terrorist Daesh (IS militant group) in al-Hadbaa (minaret in al-Nuri mosque), Nimrud and Hattra (archaeological sites)," said Abadi on Thursday.
"The bombing of al-Nuri mosque and the Hadbaa minaret represents declaration of the end of Daesh organisation, and we will rebuild them because it is human heritage, not only for Iraqis," Abadi said. Abadi also said "there are only a few areas left from Mosul, and its complete liberation is a matter of a few days."
Suicide bomber kills 12 in Mosul
A suicide bomber blew himself up yesterday among civilians fleeing Mosul's Old City, where Iraqi forces are gaining ground against jihadists mounting a fierce but desperate defence, officers said. Ahmed Hashem, a major and medic in the Iraqi army said, "We received 12 people killed and more than 20 wounded in our field hospital, including women and children."
