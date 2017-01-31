Iraqi Parliament votes to enforce reciprocal restrictions on Americans



A protester in Boston chants slogans against US President Donald Trump’s travel ban order. Pic/AP



Baghdad: Iraq's Parliament has voted to take “reciprocal measures” in reaction to the US travel ban on citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries.

The majority vote — which is binding — means Parliament will ask the government to retaliate by implementing visa restrictions on Americans visiting Iraq, a parliamentary official said yesterday.

It is not immediately clear whether the vote will impact American civilians and military already living and working in Iraq, as well as those who seek to enter. No details were offered by parliamentary spokespersons.

It is also not understood how the measures will affect cooperation in the ongoing battle against Isis.

Around 5,000 US troops are deployed in the country to assist Iraqi forces in the fight against jihadi militants.

The vote follows Sunday's recommendation from the government's foreign affairs committee to take action.

Iraq is among the seven countries affected by the executive order on immigration signed into law by US President Donald Trump.